In May, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a proposal denying New York's petition to find industrial sources upwind that contribute to poor air quality in New York City and Chautauqua County.
Andrew Wheeler, EPA administrator, had said "the EPA has not independently found relevant air quality problems." The proposed denial, however, was opened up for public comment through July 15.
The Adirondack Council and Environmental Defense Fund jointly submitted comments opposing the EPA's tentative decision.
"EPA's proposed denial cannot be reconciled with the Clean Air Act's requirement for EPA to prohibit interstate pollution that significantly contributes to nonattainment or interferes with the maintenance of air quality standards," the organizations wrote.
They also called the EPA's opinion that New York hasn't demonstrated the negative air-quality impacts from outside sources as "unreasonable," after reviewing the state's supporting data.
The groups call on Wheeler to find that nine states are contributing to New York's air-quality problems and to "establish enforceable limitations and compliance schedules" for the major sources.
Adirondack Mountain Club partners with solar company
A solar provider and the Adirondack Mountain Club are partnering to educate the public on ways to reduce their carbon footprint through solar energy.
The company is called Common Energy, and it allows residents to connect their existing utility accounts to a clean energy project, according to a news release. On a monthly basis, participants earn clean energy credits, which lowers their energy cost. Enrollment is free.
"We are excited to work with Common Energy to educate the public about the positive benefits of renewable solar energy," said Neil Woodworth, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club, in a news release. "This partnership furthers ADK's mission to protect New York state's environment and address climate change."
Lake George Association to hold annual meeting
The Lake George Association will hold its 134th annual meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Lake George Club, 4000 Lake Shore Drive, Diamond Point.
The meeting will focus on the organization's annual water sampling effort and its look at emerging contaminants, according to a news release.
MaryGail Perkins, of Upstate Freshwater Institute, and Ten Zeng, assistant professor at Syracuse University, will talk about the sampling and data collected in 2018. The contaminants that the association looked for include things like pharmaceuticals, pesticides, household chemicals and harmful algal bloom toxins.
Stephanie June, a research scientist with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will also talk about the state's Citizen Statewide Lake Assessment Program.
Scott Kishbaugh, former chief of the DEC's lake monitoring and assessment section, will be honored, too, at the meeting. He retired earlier this year after more than three decades of service.
Those who wish to stay for lunch after the meeting may do so at a cost of $33 per person. For more information, go to lakegeorgeassociation.org or call 518-668-3558.
Lake George Land Conservancy to hold annual meeting
The Lake George Land Conservancy will also hold an annual meeting, followed by a block party.
The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing.
The key note speaker will be Meme Hanley, the state's program manager for the Land Trust Alliance, according to a news release.
Following will be a block party with live music, food trucks, face painting and more. For more information or to register, contact Michele Vidarte at 518-644-9673 or email mvidarte@lglc.org.
