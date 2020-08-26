Adirondack Council calls for hiker permits/reservation system, again

The Council questioned why the state has implemented a reservation system at its campgrounds but is hesitant to do something similar to wilderness areas.

The DEC has implemented various plans in an effort to lessen the impact of heavy use of the High Peaks Wilderness.

+2 Pop-up High Peaks hiker information stations now open The state Department of Environmental Conservation has set up three new information stations for hikers in Lake Placid, Keene Valley and North Hudson.

Hiker traffic in the Adirondack Park has reached historic levels — including many new visitors looking to get outdoors this summer following months of stay-at-home recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with that, the DEC set up three new information stations in Lake Placid, Keene Valley and North Hudson this month. The state also started sending out 511 alerts about trailhead parking along state Route 73 and digital signs along the Northway.

In recent years the DEC has tried to spread out the impact by recommending alternate trails for hikers.

In May 2019, the DEC extended, and began enforcement of, a roadside parking ban along state Route 73. The ban was designed to address public safety concerns — mainly numerous hikers walking along the road from their vehicles to trailheads — but it ultimately caused confusion and frustration as visitors arrived with nowhere to park. Many parked illegally despite posted “no parking” signs.