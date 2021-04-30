Adirondack cheese farm is also haven for retired animals

A couple pulled up and told Flanagan they’re hoping to see the animals.

“There’s a tour at noon and then there’s also self-guided tours," Flanagan told them. She grabbed the two a brochure and they headed out to see the place themselves.

Kids come to the farm's animal sanctuary with their families. There's a concert series here in the summer. Flanagan said she loves the joy these animals bring people.

It was her own love of animals that brought her to the Adirondacks 16 years ago. Flanagan had been working as an insurance lawyer in Oakland, California. She said she hated the work and wanted a change.

“My partner Lorraine and I decided we wanted to do more with animals and we were big foodies and we made cheese and we thought, what the heck?"

Plus, Flanagan said, she's got the heritage for it.

"I come from many generations of dairy farmers in Ireland, so it was something that wasn't completely foreign to me," she said.

Sixteen years later, they’re got a huge retirement compound for farm animals and a successful cheese business. Milk for their cheese comes from other herds of goats, cows and sheep.