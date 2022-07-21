Adirondack Ballroom unveiled

GLENS FALLS — Tyler Herrick told the crowd of more than 100 people at The Queensbury Hotel that he was reflecting on the memory of standing inside of the hotel six years ago.

The president of the Spruce Hospitality group, which manages the hotel, said that he recalled some of the hotel's owner Ed Moore's first words from that day.

"When he ended his speech, he said that his goal was to be a good steward to this property that has stood strong in this community for 100 years," Herrick said. "And I think he's hit a home run."

The crowd applauded as they took in the new Adirondack Ballroom, the hotel's new event space.

The Queensbury Hotel hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 5,200-square-foot Adirondack Ballroom on Thursday afternoon.

The new space features airwalls that can be used to divide the space into three parts, which will allow for smaller events and other break-out spaces.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, thanked Moore and the Spruce Hospitality Group for their efforts to make the community an even better place than it was before.

"The improvements that you've made over the years and this most recent addition is absolutely phenomenal," he said.

Moore purchased the hotel in 2016, after which he entrusted the Spruce Hospitality Group to manage the property.

Since that time, the hotel has had renovations to 123 of its rooms, remodels to its two restaurants, Park 26 and Fenimore's Pub, and restorations to the lobby and front desk.

With the completion of this project, all of the event and public spaces at the hotel have been updated.

"You've gotta admit," Moore said as he stood at the microphone outside of the new ballroom. "It's pretty impressive?"

He said projects like this one don't just happen, and he thanked everyone who was responsible for making it happen.

The total $3.8 million renovation project included the expansion of the Adirondack Room, the renovation of the Warren Room and the addition of both an outdoor patio space and a new banquet kitchen.

The Adirondack Ballroom — which can accommodate 300 to 500 people depending on the event — was the biggest undertaking of the project.

Moore said he has been in construction since he was 19 years old and the workers on this job have been "exemplary."

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins applauded the new ballroom.

He said that Moore and the Spruce Hospitality Group have continued to improve The Queensbury Hotel since they purchased it six years ago.

When Collins worked with Special Olympics and brought the event to Glens Falls a decade ago he said that 900 people had to be served dinner in waves of 300 at Heritage Hall at the Cool Insuring Arena.

"It's a wonderful improvement to the city. Expanding this ballroom and its convention abilities will make it a great benefit to the entire community," he said.

Hotel officials announced at the ribbon-cutting that the next phase of renovations will include an update of their main entrance in the rear parking lot. The design of the new entrance will compliment the Adirondack expansion.

After Thursday's ribbon-cutting, the first official event being held in the new event space is the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference, which begins on Sunday.

"We brought it home," Moore said as the crowd started to cheer. "We brought it in on time."