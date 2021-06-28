Adirondack Balloon Festival won't have vendors this year

There will be no food vendors at this year’s Adirondack Balloon Festival as part of continuing precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festival Director Mark Donahue said in an email to nonprofit leaders that it has been difficult to plan the event because of the necessity of adhering to rules from the local and state government, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration. The festival takes place at the Warren County airport in Queensbury and is bookended with balloon launches at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the first time the event had been canceled since 1975, when the third day of the event was scrapped because of rain, wind and mud. This year’s event will take place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26.
Donahue said the festival will be slightly scaled back because raising money has been an issue and the event will have a sole focus on the balloons.
“We will not be hosting a craft fair, kids’ activities, nor will we have food vendors,” he wrote. “We have real concerns about mass gathering of people, and social distancing. Though regulations have eased, large events still have limitations. We, too, are a not-for-profit and one major event or lawsuit could end the event forever, hence our approach to tread carefully.”
Local nonprofit organizations such as Zonta Club of Glens Falls, which hosts a craft fair during the festival, rely on the event as fundraiser.
Donahue added in the email that he understands the importance of the event to local organizations, but he believes this approach will make sure the event comes back in full force in 2022.
When contacted Monday, Donahue said he did not want to get into more depth on the issue as he is waiting for some additional federal approvals.
“When we have formal approval, we’ll share more details,” he said.
The 2019 event drew a record crowd of more than 150,000 people.
Another factor this year is that the Americade motorcycle rally overlaps with the festival. The annual Lake George motorcycle rally, also canceled last year because of the pandemic, is set for Sept. 21-25.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.