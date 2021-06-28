Adirondack Balloon Festival won't have vendors this year

There will be no food vendors at this year’s Adirondack Balloon Festival as part of continuing precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival Director Mark Donahue said in an email to nonprofit leaders that it has been difficult to plan the event because of the necessity of adhering to rules from the local and state government, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration. The festival takes place at the Warren County airport in Queensbury and is bookended with balloon launches at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the first time the event had been canceled since 1975, when the third day of the event was scrapped because of rain, wind and mud. This year’s event will take place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26.

Donahue said the festival will be slightly scaled back because raising money has been an issue and the event will have a sole focus on the balloons.