Adirondack Balloon Festival to salute essential workers

This year’s 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival will salute local essential workers.

Organizers have announced the final details of this year’s event, which will look differently because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As one of the largest spectator events in the Northeast, we have a responsibility to create an environment which keeps all of our spectators, balloon teams and volunteers safe,” said Mark Donahue, president of the festival’s board of directors, in a news release. “Therefore, the decision was made to not have food or craft vendors in order to reduce a large gathering of people in many areas.”

Organizers are recommending that people attending the event wear masks.

The event kicks off on Thursday with a block party in downtown Glens Falls. It will feature live music, a car show and a balloon candlestick glow. There will not be a takeoff from Crandall Park in order to ensure proper social distancing.

The event continues all day on Friday and Saturday at Warren County Airport. There will be a moonglow of 40 balloons at the airport on Saturday evening.

The festival concludes on Sunday with “Walter and Joan’s Mass Ascension,” which is a flight of 50 balloons from the airport.