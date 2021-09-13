 Skip to main content
Adirondack Balloon Festival to salute essential workers
Adirondack Balloon Festival to salute essential workers

Bunny

Seen here is "Bunny," which is one of the special shape balloons that will be featured at the 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival that will take place from Sept. 23-26. 

 Provided photo

This year’s 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival will salute local essential workers.

Organizers have announced the final details of this year’s event, which will look differently because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As one of the largest spectator events in the Northeast, we have a responsibility to create an environment which keeps all of our spectators, balloon teams and volunteers safe,” said Mark Donahue, president of the festival’s board of directors, in a news release. “Therefore, the decision was made to not have food or craft vendors in order to reduce a large gathering of people in many areas.”

Organizers are recommending that people attending the event wear masks.

The event kicks off on Thursday with a block party in downtown Glens Falls. It will feature live music, a car show and a balloon candlestick glow. There will not be a takeoff from Crandall Park in order to ensure proper social distancing.

The event continues all day on Friday and Saturday at Warren County Airport. There will be a moonglow of 40 balloons at the airport on Saturday evening.

The festival concludes on Sunday with “Walter and Joan’s Mass Ascension,” which is a flight of 50 balloons from the airport.

There is a limited quantity of balloon festival merchandise available. It will be sold at the block party.

The logo this year is a rainbow-colored balloon. It is inspired by the Rainbow Project, which uses rainbows to express optimism and appreciation for front-line workers. Saturday’s flight will feature an essential worker flying in each balloon.

The special shapes this year are Dragon, Panda Bear, Fred the Rabbit and Sunny Boy.

This will be the first festival since the passing of Joan Krishot, who died on Aug 5. Krishot, the husband of festival founder Walter Krishot, was the treasurer for the event and handled many of the behind-the-scenes details.

In her honor, the flight of 50 balloons very early in the morning that has traditionally been called “Walter’s Mass Ascension” and has been renamed “Water and Joan’s Mass Ascension.”

An earlier version of the plan had called for a second moonglow on Saturday at East Field in Glens Falls. However, that has been dropped from the final plan.

For more information, visit www.adirondackballoonfest.org or follow @adirondackballoonfest on Facebook for breaking updates.

VIP parking passes can also be purchased on the website.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

At a glance

Here is the schedule for the 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival:

Sept. 23, Glen Street, Glens Falls

  • 6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Block party featuring a walk-about balloon, balloon baskets on display, car show and children’s activities.

Sept. 24, Warren County Airport, 443 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury

  • 3 p.m. — Gates open;
  • 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — Flight of up to 50 balloons including special shapes.

Sept. 25, Warren County Airport

  • 4:30 a.m. — Gates open
  • 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — Flight of up to 50 balloons including special shapes
  • Gates will close after morning launch.
  • 3 p.m. — Gates reopen;
  • 6:15 p.m. — Stationary display of select balloons;
  • 7:30 p.m. — “Lighting Up the Night” moonglow featuring up to 50 balloons. Bring your flashlights.

Sept. 26, Warren County Airport

  • 4:30 a.m.— Gates open
  • 6:30 a.m. — “Walter and Joan’s Mass Ascension” flight of up to 50 balloons plus special shapes.
