The 47th annual Adirondack balloon festival is far from Scott and Todd Monahans first.

Schedule

Sunday

Warren County airport, Queensbury

5-10 a.m.: Big Balloon Breakfast at airport hangar: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children

All day: Craft fair hosted by Zonta, food vendors and children's activities

6:30 to 7:30 a.m.: Walter's Mass Ascension — Simultaneous flight of up to 100 balloons and special shapes (weather permitting)

8 a.m.: Catholic Mass in the entertainment tent

9 a.m.: Protestant service in the entertainment tent

Crandall Park, Glens Falls

2-5 p.m.: Musical performance from Across the Pond

5 p.m.: Launch of up to 20 balloons (weather permitting)