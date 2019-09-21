QUEENSBURY — Another beautiful morning meant ideal conditions for the second full launch from Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport Saturday at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Cars packed both runways at the airport in the early hours and more than 30,000 people gathered to witness the 6:30 a.m. flight, according to Festival Director Mark Donahue.
Donahue said the conditions have been a dream come true.
"I am pinching myself. You have no idea how spectacular this is," Donahue said. "This just doesn’t happen for us. We never get perfect weather for this event.”
Donahue said as much as he was enjoying the weather, the efforts of others in the community are what makes the event possible.
"This is a community event. We can't do this without the county, the airport, the City of Glens Falls, the Town of Queensbury," Donahue said. "It's an awesome operation and a true partnership to celebrate the quality of life and who we are in the north country."
The Zonta Club's craft show will continue throughout the day with more than 50 vendors selling food, souvenirs and other wares.
There will also be live music from Pluck & Rail from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and another performance from the The High Peaks Bluegrass Band from 5 to 7 p.m.
The good weather is expected to continue into the evening providing great conditions for this evening's 5 p.m. launch, according to the festival's chief weatherperson Peter Griswold.
After the launch, dozens of pilots will return to the airstrip for "Lighting Up the Night."
The pilots will tether their balloons before inflating them and the fire propane to illuminate the balloons resembling giant light bulbs in the night sky.
Donahue reemphasized the need to come early for tonight's launch, as a capacity crowd is expected again.
"If you think you're going to be able to come just to the moon glow you will not get in," Donahue said. "Come early and pack your patience."
