QUEENSBURY — Perfect weather resulted in record attendance at the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival as another beautiful day attracted tens of thousands to the Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport for a full day of launches.
Vehicles packed both runways at the airport in the early hours and well into the evening as traffic came to a crawl.
More than 30,000 people gathered to witness the 6:30 a.m. flight, according to Festival Director Mark Donahue.
It was easily the biggest crowd ever," Donahue said. "Vendors were running out of food and drinks. I don't think anyone could have anticipated this crowd."
He said the combination of weather and great special shapes and crews all played a factor in Saturday's success.
Donahue said the conditions have been a dream come true.
"I am pinching myself. You have no idea how spectacular this is," Donahue said. "This just doesn’t happen for us. We never get perfect weather for this event.”
The evening capped off with a moonglow, which lines up inflated balloons with pilots igniting their burners.
Donahue said they expected more, but pilots couldn't return due to massive amounts of traffic from the record crowd returning home.
"They just couldn't get back in. There was no way to do bother," Donahue said.
Donahue said as much as he was enjoying the weather, the efforts of others in the community are what makes the event possible.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
"This is a community event. We can't do this without the county, the airport, the City of Glens Falls, the Town of Queensbury," Donahue said. "It's an awesome operation and a true partnership to celebrate the quality of life and who we are in the North Country."
As for Sunday, expect more of the same.
Chief weatherperson for the festival Peter Griswold said conditions Sunday morning should be fairly similar to Saturday, but with the winds picking up slightly.
"It's forecasted to stay under 10 mph at the moment, but you never know until you get here," Griswold said.
Strong winds can keep balloons grounded and Griswold said they will have to keep a close eye on speeds before deciding to launch early Sunday.
Sunday's schedule includes a launch of up to 100 balloons at the airport in honor of Adirondack Balloon Festival founder Walter Grishkot.
The festival than shifts back to Crandall Park, where it kicked off on Thursday night.
"The weather is continuing to cooperate and we'll be back out and ready to reset for another magnificent morning and close it out at Crandall Park tomorrow night," Donahue said.
2019-SaturdayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to the Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Duma The Cheetah
Duma The Cheetah takes flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-1.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
LaChapElle Photo
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
2019-FridayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons fly over Glens Falls Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-FridayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-2.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-1.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Specail to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-2.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-1.jpg
LaChapElle Photo
2019-ThursdayBalloons-10.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-10.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate in tight quarters Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons get ready to leave the ground Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Timothy and his son, Tristan, look on as a balloon takes to the sky Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Nearly 70 balloons flew at the first full launch of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, inflates his hot air balloon Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons fly high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons ascend Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
The view from inside Movin' Magic's hot air balloon, owned by Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, Friday night at the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury. Nearly 70 balloons took to the skies Friday night as conditions continue to be ideal.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Billy the Kid, a special shaped balloon, floats over the crowd Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloon fly sky high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Harrisburg, Penn., gets his balloon hot Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons take to the skies Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons float above the mist during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon floats in the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons get ready to launch from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon hovers in the fog above fall foliage in Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons begin their ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons make their way across the sky above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon descends into the fog above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A solitary balloon floats through the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A group of balloons begins its ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 12
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 11
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 10
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 9
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 8
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 7
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 6
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 5
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 4
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 3
Balloons stand up and take flight in front of special shaped balloon Pig Headed on Thursday night at Crandall Park during the kick off of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls. Twenty-four balloons launched and headed east toward the Warren County airport and Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 2
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 1
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark and Carol Pluta wave as they leave the ground at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark Pluta readies his basket and torch for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Samantha Mitchell holds Addilyn Ashline as she points to one of the 24 balloons that took off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
"Pig Headed," one of the special shapes for the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival inflates to give people a glimpse of this year's crop of unique balloons. It was planned for it to stay grounded on Thursday though at the first launch of the festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Joe Schwerman, purple, test his fuel and torch before taking off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
John Blair of Bridgeton, New Jersey readies his balloon "Running Rainbow" for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Hudson Falls native BJ Sullivan adjusts his torch shortly before takeoff. He was the first in the air at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Peter Griswold, dark green, prepares his balloon "Dude" to take off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with perfect flying weather. Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Online editor Adam Colver contributed to this report.
Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at
snorthrop@poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.