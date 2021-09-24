Adirondack Balloon Festival returns

QUEENSBURY — Mother Nature did her best to spoil the return of the Adirondack Balloon Festival on Friday, but for the thousands who descended on Warren County airport, not even a series of high winds could ruin the moment.

The balloon festival returned this year for its 48th installment following last year’s pandemic-induced hiatus. Though balloons were grounded due to winds, which at one point reached up to 15 mph, those in attendance were just happy to see the event’s return.

“This is one of our favorite events,” said balloon pilot Dave Sheldon. “The energy here that this community has around this event just makes it very special.”

Sheldon, owner of The Balloon Detail Inc. of Norwich, in Chenango County, has been piloting balloons at the festival since 1983. He used to participate in festivals across the country every two or three weeks from May to November, but has ratcheted back in recent years.

But the Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sheldon said, remains at the top of his list.

“We are very excited to be here,” he said.

This year’s installment looked a bit different compared to years past due to the pandemic.