Balloons stand up and take flight in front of special shaped balloon Pig Headed on Thursday night at Crandall Park during the kick off of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls. Twenty-four balloons launched and headed east toward the Warren County airport and Washington County.
Hudson Falls native BJ Sullivan adjusts his torch shortly before takeoff. He was the first in the air at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samantha Mitchell holds Addilyn Ashline as she points to one of the 24 balloons that took off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Teams from multiple countries are in attendance including Great Britain, Canada and, from Glens Falls sister city Saga City, Japan. Pilots from as far south as Florida also made the trip up for this year’s festival.
First time attendees and first launch lottery winners from the province of Quebec, Canada, Johann Freve and Phil Levesque said they are excited for the weekend and expect it to be smooth sailing.
They said they have attended other festivals before, including one in France with more than 500 balloons and world’s largest Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but this is their first time in the Adirondack area and are looking forward to the views from the air.
“I think the region is very pretty and we’re almost in autumn so the colors are starting to change and I think it’s going to be really beautiful,” Freve said. “It’s another wonderful festival.”
