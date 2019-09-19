{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with "perfect" flying weather.

Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.

The balloons headed east to the safe fields of Washington County. 

Bob Dicks, this year’s balloonmeister, said if the weather stayed like this all weekend he’d be thrilled and guests would get the full experience.

“It’s perfect,” Dicks said. “You see balloons in the air it’s great. It’s a great crowd and people are out here even on a Thursday night to see us fly.”

Teams from multiple countries are in attendance including Great Britain, Canada and, from Glens Falls sister city Saga City, Japan. Pilots from as far south as Florida also made the trip up for this year’s festival.

First time attendees and first launch lottery winners from the province of Quebec, Canada, Johann Freve and Phil Levesque said they are excited for the weekend and expect it to be smooth sailing.

They said they have attended other festivals before, including one in France with more than 500 balloons and world’s largest Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but this is their first time in the Adirondack area and are looking forward to the views from the air.

“I think the region is very pretty and we’re almost in autumn so the colors are starting to change and I think it’s going to be really beautiful,” Freve said. “It’s another wonderful festival.”

He said they will be in no hurry over the weekend and plan to take their flights slow and steady with the expected low winds.

The National Weather Service out of Albany forecasts fog Friday morning until around 9 a.m., but otherwise it will be clear and sunny with a southwest wind around 5 mph through the afternoon. 

Festival Director Mark Donahue said Thursday was about as smooth as it could get to open the festival.

"It's a huge sense of relief when the first flight goes so well," Donahue said. "Every balloon flew except one (Pig Headed) that planned to stay which is an awesome start for the weekend."

He said several balloons landed at the airport with others off deep into Warren County and some into Washington County. 

He said it's all been very positive and upbeat so far, but he's taking the festival one flight at a time, including not paying much attention to the good forecast for the weekend. 

The festival shifts to the Warren County airport with gates opening at 3 p.m. Friday and the launch of up to 100 balloons including special shapes at 5 p.m.

