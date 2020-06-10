Adirondack Balloon Festival grounded for 2020

The Adirondack Balloon Festival will not soar this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.
The Board of Directors of the Adirondack Balloon Festival shared the news on its social media pages that this year's event scheduled for Sept. 17 to 20 will be canceled.
Adirondack Balloon Festival Board of Directors President Mark Donahue shared the following statement:
“The most important part in planning in an event of this magnitude is safety. Safety is not only for our balloon pilots, but also includes our spectators, law enforcement, public works, fire and rescue staff, vendors, volunteers, musical acts, and our landowners in the region. This is an unprecedented decision for us and one we did not take lightly. Our decision process included discussions with state officials and the Federal Aviation Administration officials as well. This event is for the community by the community. We have a responsibility to make certain social distancing occurs and we do not feel we could make that happen with the tens of thousands of people who attend our event.”
The event will shift toward planning the event for 2021.
“Our Board is already looking ahead to 2021”, Donahue said. With funding being a serious concern for the future, the festival hopes to embark on some fundraising activities this fall to help support 2021. The dates for the 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival will be Sept. 23-26, 2021.
The annual event is held in City Park and at the Warren County airport. A block party in downtown Glens Falls was added in recent years.
This would have been the event's 48th year.
Last year's event saw record crowds and six of seven launches across the four-day event.
Check back to poststar.com for more details.
A banner year: The 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Take a look back at the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival with our stories, photos, videos and more.
More than 90 hot air balloon took to the skies on Sept. 21 and 22 during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. The launches took place …
The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival has wrapped up for another year.
We are only hours away from the start of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. in Crandall Park and find out everything you need to know before the balloons inflate.
GLENS FALLS — The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with "perfect" flying weather.
The bright pink and rainbow special shape balloon Allycorn the unicorn made its world debut Friday night at the Warren County airport to much …
QUEENSBURY — The first full launch of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival went just as smooth as the first, with nearly 70 balloons taking to…
The 47th annual Adirondack balloon festival is far from Scott and Todd Monahans first.
QUEENSBURY — Perfect weather brought record crowds to the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival as an estimated tens of thousands descended on the …
GLENS FALLS — Almost perfect.
R. Scott Kelley brought his hot air balloon to the Adirondack Balloon Festival this weekend, but it is named after a balloon that’s not so hot.
The record-breaking crowds at the Adirondack Balloon Festival provided a boost to local businesses.
I've been attending the Adirondack Balloon Festival for 30 years this year, starting before I came to work here when I was a college student i…
In the purplish dark of Sunday morning, balloon pilots gathered for the last launch of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
By 10 p.m. Saturday night I had been awake and doing balloon festival related reporting for about 16 hours straight.
Dale Pelky of Massena shared his timelapse video from Friday night's launch.
QUEENSBURY — A record crowd at the Adirondack Balloon Festival brought in a record amount of revenue for Warren County, which for the first ti…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.