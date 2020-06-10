Adirondack Balloon Festival grounded for 2020
0 comments
breaking featured

Adirondack Balloon Festival grounded for 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow

Balloons light up the sky Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury. This year's event has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.

 Shawn LaChapelle file photo, Special to The Post-Star

The Adirondack Balloon Festival will not soar this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The Board of Directors of the Adirondack Balloon Festival shared the news on its social media pages that this year's event scheduled for Sept. 17 to 20 will be canceled.

Adirondack Balloon Festival Board of Directors President Mark Donahue shared the following statement:

“The most important part in planning in an event of this magnitude is safety. Safety is not only for our balloon pilots, but also includes our spectators, law enforcement, public works, fire and rescue staff, vendors, volunteers, musical acts, and our landowners in the region. This is an unprecedented decision for us and one we did not take lightly. Our decision process included discussions with state officials and the Federal Aviation Administration officials as well. This event is for the community by the community. We have a responsibility to make certain social distancing occurs and we do not feel we could make that happen with the tens of thousands of people who attend our event.” 

The event will shift toward planning the event for 2021. 

“Our Board is already looking ahead to 2021”, Donahue said. With funding being a serious concern for the future, the festival hopes to embark on some fundraising activities this fall to help support 2021. The dates for the 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival will be Sept. 23-26, 2021.

The annual event is held in City Park and at the Warren County airport. A block party in downtown Glens Falls was added in recent years.

This would have been the event's 48th year.

Last year's event saw record crowds and six of seven launches across the four-day event.

Check back to poststar.com for more details.

A banner year: The 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival

Take a look back at the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival with our stories, photos, videos and more.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News