Adirondack Balloon Festival details announced

To keep crowds socially distanced, this year’s Adirondack Balloon Festival will feature a launch of more than 50 balloons in five different communities on Friday and a second moonglow event on Saturday at East Field in Glens Falls.
The festival is back for its 48th year, after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from Sept. 23 to 26 at multiple launch sites throughout Warren and Washington counties.
“This will not be the same-old, same-old Adirondack Balloon Festival you know from years past,” said Mark Donahue, president of the organization’s board of directors, in a news release. “Due to COVID, we had to totally reinvent the festival this year. We are excited to bring back the joy and wonder of the mass ascensions, while keeping safe and still having fun.”
“Our group of volunteer organizers has been working around the clock to make this happen, as we know how much it means to the community,” Donahue said.
A Sept. 23 block party in downtown Glens Falls begins the festival with live music, candlestick balloon torch firings, sidewalk sales and other events.
On Friday, more than 50 balloons are scheduled to be inflated in five different communities including Glens Falls, Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and one more to be announced.
Saturday will feature a scaled-down version of the mass ascension at Warren County Airport. Fifty balloons will launch instead of the 100 of years past.
Another change is that the balloons will be roped off and spread out along the airport's runways. Spectators will be able to drive right in instead of having to walk a great distance.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no vendors will be present, no children’s activities held and no breakfast benefiting the Open Door Mission will be served. Balloonists won't be able to take paid passengers. Festival merchandise will be for sale at select events.
On Saturday night, a moonglow of 40 tethered balloons will be held at the airport. A second moonglow event will be held at East Field, featuring a live band, eight to 10 balloons and possibly a fireworks display. More details will be announced.
On Sunday, a mass ascension of 50 balloons will be held at the airport, including balloons of special shapes, with the same setup as Saturday.
The launches are subject to weather conditions.
For more information, visit www.adirondackballoonfest.org or follow @adirondackballoonfest on Facebook for breaking updates.