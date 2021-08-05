Adirondack Balloon Festival details announced

To keep crowds socially distanced, this year’s Adirondack Balloon Festival will feature a launch of more than 50 balloons in five different communities on Friday and a second moonglow event on Saturday at East Field in Glens Falls.

The festival is back for its 48th year, after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from Sept. 23 to 26 at multiple launch sites throughout Warren and Washington counties.

“This will not be the same-old, same-old Adirondack Balloon Festival you know from years past,” said Mark Donahue, president of the organization’s board of directors, in a news release. “Due to COVID, we had to totally reinvent the festival this year. We are excited to bring back the joy and wonder of the mass ascensions, while keeping safe and still having fun.”

“Our group of volunteer organizers has been working around the clock to make this happen, as we know how much it means to the community,” Donahue said.

A Sept. 23 block party in downtown Glens Falls begins the festival with live music, candlestick balloon torch firings, sidewalk sales and other events.