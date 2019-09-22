{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — R. Scott Kelley compares flying a hot air balloon to sitting on your couch in your living room.

The only difference is, the world falls away from your feet.

There's no adrenaline rush or whiplash, no engine roar or airplane turbulence. There is only the throaty whooshing sound of the propane power overhead, pleasant warmth and panoramic scenery from a bird's-eye view.

Kelley, who is a balloon pilot from Pennsylvania with a second home in Silver Bay, loves when new balloon riders realize how calm and enjoyable an experience it is, floating up into the air.

He and about a hundred other balloon pilots provided that opportunity once more Sunday, during the final morning launch of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.

So many from the Adirondack region and all over the country have grown to love this festival.

It became a good and bad problem Saturday night when the warm weather, clear, blue skies and tantalizing colors and patterns of more than 90 balloons beckoned to those near and far.

After the Saturday launch, about 80 balloons could not make it back for the moon glow, the evening event where balloons inflate and light up against the night sky.

The few who did make it back from their flights combatted nearly stand-still traffic.

Mark Donahue, director of the festival, told pilots during the Sunday morning briefing that the weekend had easily broke an attendance record of 150,000.

"It sucks to be successful, what can I say?" Donahue said. "You were part of the biggest crowd in the history of this event last night."

Donahue said he spent half of Saturday evening discussing the traffic situation with the Warren County Sheriff's Office. 

"We did have a medical emergency on Queensbury Avenue that compounded everything last night, and made the night twice as bad as it could have been, so that didn't help matters, but I assure you, I think after this year, I think we'll be heard a lot more than we've ever been heard in the past," Donahue said of the traffic. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He added that he and others are looking at other ways to deal with traffic and safety for next year, and asked pilots to be patient.

The crowds also posed a good conundrum for food vendors, who were running out or trying to truck in more supplies to keep up with the demand. 

"I knew it was going to be busy, but I didn't know it was going to be that busy" said Heather O'Neill, of two of the festival's food vendors, Cheesy Does It and O'Pablos. 

The trucks did have to replenish their food supply, and O'Neill thought it might be a good idea if there was a food storage truck on site next year. 

Karen Rager, secretary of the Glens Falls Lions Club, said her organization ran out of all their food by 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

"It was the most I'd seen," Rager said of the crowd. "We come every year."

Both Rager and O'Neill also fought the traffic.

It took Rager, who typically lives a 10- to 15-minute drive from the airport, three hours to get home. O'Neill sat for 45 minutes in the balloon chaser parking lot before traffic started to budge. 

Daniel Saville said the Queensbury Masons, Lodge 121, were more prepared food-wise. Having sold food at the festival for 21 years, Saville said he now adds about 10% to his supply over the best year, each year.

"I think we were the only ones who didn't run out of food," Saville said. "It's a little nerve wracking from time to time."

But as the festival picks up more traction, Donahue said he hopes the Adirondack Balloon Festival will be more well-respected in the ballooning community. 

Pam Benkowski, a volunteer who has been coming to the balloon festival for 34 years, said this is her home away from home. 

"We all love it here," Benkowski said. "This is where I come to be with my second home, my second family, my balloon family."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments