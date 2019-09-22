QUEENSBURY — R. Scott Kelley compares flying a hot air balloon to sitting on your couch in your living room.
The only difference is, the world falls away from your feet.
There's no adrenaline rush or whiplash, no engine roar or airplane turbulence. There is only the throaty whooshing sound of the propane power overhead, pleasant warmth and panoramic scenery from a bird's-eye view.
Kelley, who is a balloon pilot from Pennsylvania with a second home in Silver Bay, loves when new balloon riders realize how calm and enjoyable an experience it is, floating up into the air.
He and about a hundred other balloon pilots provided that opportunity once more Sunday, during the final morning launch of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
So many from the Adirondack region and all over the country have grown to love this festival.
It became a good and bad problem Saturday night when the warm weather, clear, blue skies and tantalizing colors and patterns of more than 90 balloons beckoned to those near and far.
After the Saturday launch, about 80 balloons could not make it back for the moon glow, the evening event where balloons inflate and light up against the night sky.
The few who did make it back from their flights combatted nearly stand-still traffic.
Mark Donahue, director of the festival, told pilots during the Sunday morning briefing that the weekend had easily broke an attendance record of 150,000.
"It sucks to be successful, what can I say?" Donahue said. "You were part of the biggest crowd in the history of this event last night."
Donahue said he spent half of Saturday evening discussing the traffic situation with the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
"We did have a medical emergency on Queensbury Avenue that compounded everything last night, and made the night twice as bad as it could have been, so that didn't help matters, but I assure you, I think after this year, I think we'll be heard a lot more than we've ever been heard in the past," Donahue said of the traffic.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
He added that he and others are looking at other ways to deal with traffic and safety for next year, and asked pilots to be patient.
The crowds also posed a good conundrum for food vendors, who were running out or trying to truck in more supplies to keep up with the demand.
"I knew it was going to be busy, but I didn't know it was going to be that busy" said Heather O'Neill, of two of the festival's food vendors, Cheesy Does It and O'Pablos.
The trucks did have to replenish their food supply, and O'Neill thought it might be a good idea if there was a food storage truck on site next year.
Karen Rager, secretary of the Glens Falls Lions Club, said her organization ran out of all their food by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
"It was the most I'd seen," Rager said of the crowd. "We come every year."
Both Rager and O'Neill also fought the traffic.
It took Rager, who typically lives a 10- to 15-minute drive from the airport, three hours to get home. O'Neill sat for 45 minutes in the balloon chaser parking lot before traffic started to budge.
Daniel Saville said the Queensbury Masons, Lodge 121, were more prepared food-wise. Having sold food at the festival for 21 years, Saville said he now adds about 10% to his supply over the best year, each year.
"I think we were the only ones who didn't run out of food," Saville said. "It's a little nerve wracking from time to time."
But as the festival picks up more traction, Donahue said he hopes the Adirondack Balloon Festival will be more well-respected in the ballooning community.
Pam Benkowski, a volunteer who has been coming to the balloon festival for 34 years, said this is her home away from home.
"We all love it here," Benkowski said. "This is where I come to be with my second home, my second family, my balloon family."
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from inside R. Scott Kelley's balloon, "Private Eye Too" as it is inflated Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
A view of Lake George from R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The view from above in R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Crew members help R. Scott Kelley gather up his balloon, the Private Eye Too, Sunday morning during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. Kelley landed in Fort Ann.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Geese fly near a balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival somewhere over Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
Crews fold up R. Scott Kelley's balloon Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival in a Fort Ann field.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons inflate Saturday at the Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons inflate Saturday at the Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Spectators watch balloons inflate Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons inflate Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday night
Balloons fly Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Special balloons glow Saturday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
2019-SaturdayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to the Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Duma The Cheetah
Duma The Cheetah takes flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-SaturdayBalloons-1.jpg
Balloons take flight Saturday during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury.
LaChapElle Photo
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday evening launch
Balloons prep for launch in front of a record crowd Saturday evening at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Huge crowds enjoy good weather and full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday morning launch
Balloons take to the sky in good weather after a full launch Saturday morning at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
2019-FridayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons fly over Glens Falls Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-FridayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-2.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-1.jpg
Balloons take flight Friday morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls
Shawn LaChapelle Specail to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-8.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-7.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-6.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-5.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-4.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-3.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-2.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-ThursdayBalloons-1.jpg
LaChapElle Photo
2019-ThursdayBalloons-10.jpg
Balloons take to the sky on Thursday opening night of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-10.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
2019-FridayBalloons-9.jpg
Balloons fly over Queensbury Friday Morning during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate in tight quarters Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons get ready to leave the ground Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Timothy and his son, Tristan, look on as a balloon takes to the sky Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Nearly 70 balloons flew at the first full launch of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, inflates his hot air balloon Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons fly high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons ascend Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
The view from inside Movin' Magic's hot air balloon, owned by Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, Friday night at the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury. Nearly 70 balloons took to the skies Friday night as conditions continue to be ideal.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Billy the Kid, a special shaped balloon, floats over the crowd Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloon fly sky high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Harrisburg, Penn., gets his balloon hot Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons take to the skies Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons float above the mist during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon floats in the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons get ready to launch from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon hovers in the fog above fall foliage in Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons begin their ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons make their way across the sky above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon descends into the fog above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A solitary balloon floats through the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A group of balloons begins its ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 12
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 11
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 10
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 9
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 8
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 7
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 6
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 5
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 4
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 3
Balloons stand up and take flight in front of special shaped balloon Pig Headed on Thursday night at Crandall Park during the kick off of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls. Twenty-four balloons launched and headed east toward the Warren County airport and Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 2
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 1
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark and Carol Pluta wave as they leave the ground at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark Pluta readies his basket and torch for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Samantha Mitchell holds Addilyn Ashline as she points to one of the 24 balloons that took off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
"Pig Headed," one of the special shapes for the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival inflates to give people a glimpse of this year's crop of unique balloons. It was planned for it to stay grounded on Thursday though at the first launch of the festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Joe Schwerman, purple, test his fuel and torch before taking off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
John Blair of Bridgeton, New Jersey readies his balloon "Running Rainbow" for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Hudson Falls native BJ Sullivan adjusts his torch shortly before takeoff. He was the first in the air at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Peter Griswold, dark green, prepares his balloon "Dude" to take off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with perfect flying weather. Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or
gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.