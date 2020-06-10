Adirondack Balloon Festival cancellation shocks, disappoints

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mark Donahue was just a 2-year-old boy in a stroller when he attended his first Adirondack Balloon Festival.

His first ride in a hot air balloon was at age 10 at the festival. His first lesson was also during the festival at age 14. And he started flying at the festival when he was 18.

Now Donahue runs the Adirondack Balloon Festival, and he announced Wednesday the 48th annual event would be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a part of me,” said Donahue, who called the announcement “devastating.”

The event would have been held Sept. 17-20 in Crandall Park in Glens Falls and at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury. A block party in downtown Glens Falls was added in recent years.

The dates for the 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival will be Sept. 23-26.

It takes at least six months to plan the balloon festival, and organizers were already three months behind in planning because of the pandemic, Donahue said.

“Current regulations won’t allow us to have the event anyway based on the number of people you can have in a gathering,” Donahue said.