Adirondack Balloon Festival cancellation shocks, disappoints

Mark Donahue was just a 2-year-old boy in a stroller when he attended his first Adirondack Balloon Festival.
His first ride in a hot air balloon was at age 10 at the festival. His first lesson was also during the festival at age 14. And he started flying at the festival when he was 18.
Now Donahue runs the Adirondack Balloon Festival, and he announced Wednesday the 48th annual event would be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a part of me,” said Donahue, who called the announcement “devastating.”
The event would have been held Sept. 17-20 in Crandall Park in Glens Falls and at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury. A block party in downtown Glens Falls was added in recent years.
The dates for the 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival will be Sept. 23-26.
The Adirondack Balloon Festival will not soar this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.
It takes at least six months to plan the balloon festival, and organizers were already three months behind in planning because of the pandemic, Donahue said.
“Current regulations won’t allow us to have the event anyway based on the number of people you can have in a gathering,” Donahue said.
The state requires a mass gathering permit from the Department of Health. The decision was discussed with state officials and Federal Aviation Administration officials as well. The organizers don't have enough information from the state to hold the event, he said.
“Nobody could tell us what will be allowed in September today,” Donahue said. “We need to know today. We can’t order tents, we can’t order balloonists, we can’t do this all in a 24-hour period.”
Reactions have been a mixture of shock, disappointment, understanding and criticism. But Donahue defends the decision to cancel.
“If you’re an educated person who has lived this the last three months, you completely understand,” he said.
Festival organizers have never done an economic impact study, but the event drew a record crowd of more than 150,000 people last year as hot air balloons polka-dotted the clear blue skies. On a normal year, hotels in the region are completely booked.
“If you take that and everybody putting in a tank of gas, feeding a family of four, even without lodging, you compound that, what does it create? It creates millions of dollars," Donahue said. "But as we know, tourism is not going to be normal this year. There’s no way it can be.”
The cancellation is a “definite blow” to Lake George tourism, said town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, who was “dumbfounded” when he heard the news Wednesday afternoon.
“I understand why, but I’m certainly disappointed," he said. "I was hoping we might be able to pull it off.”
The festival has a tremendous impact on the Lake George region, he said.
“There are cars lined up on the roads as far as you can see and the parking is totally full in the airport,” Dickinson said. “It’s just mind-boggling.”
The balloon festival draws day trippers and overnight visitors who want to experience the breathtaking sight of a balloon-filled sky, said Joanne Conley, director of the Warren County Tourism Department.
“The loss of the festival will be felt not only in the economic impact it brings our region, but in the sense of community that it fosters,” Conley said in a statement. “It is a true labor of love to organize an event of this magnitude, but to make this decision now will allow organizers to focus on a highly anticipated 2021 festival.”
The annual September balloon launches are a beloved event for the community, said the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The board plans to discuss the future of the event with the festival’s volunteers in the coming weeks.
Some side discussions have been held of a mini-balloon festival that could still take place this fall, said Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, who called the cancellation “very disturbing.”
“Queensbury is going to lose a huge tradition,” said Strough, who called 2020 the “Year of COVID.”
Jim Miculcy canceled his hotel reservation after hearing the news Wednesday. Miculcy and his extended family have been attending the balloon festival from Greenwich, Connecticut, for six years.
“We make it a whole weekend thing,” he said. “We go up Thursday and stay until Sunday."
He enjoys watching the balloons inflate and rise up into the air. He marvels at the enormous size of the balloons and the special shapes.
“It’s just neat. It’s just a very cool thing to see,” he said.
Jackie Elder and her family have been camping in their RV at the balloon festival since 2002.
“We have the best seats in the house up there, so we open our camper door and we can see the balloons,” said Elder, who is from South Glens Falls.
She said she is disappointed but not surprised by the cancellation.
“It will be weird to not be there,” she said. “Even on the years it’s rained, we’ve been there.”
Balloon pilot Tracy Leaver from New Jersey has been flying “Jurassic Journey” at the festival for more than 20 years. She is obviously disappointed.
Leaver likes the community atmosphere of the festival.
“It’s a feel-good weekend all around,” Leaver said. “I love it.”
The whole ballooning community is struggling with how to fly safely during the pandemic, she said.
“It’s sad that the event is canceled, but it’ll be back,” she said, “and I wish everybody the best and certainly appreciate all of the thought the organizers put in to making the decision. Not an easy one.”
No one is more upset than the festival organizers, said Donahue.
“Believe me, if anybody is upset about this, it’s our board and our committee,” Donahue said. “Nobody wants this event more than we do, because remember, we’re the ones who put our heart and soul into it.”
Donahue took over the event after working side-by-side with festival founder Walt Grishkot, who died in 2011. Grishkot’s wife, Joan, helped make the decision to cancel this year’s event.
“I think Walter would be disappointed,” Donahue said, “but I think Walter would be very supportive.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
