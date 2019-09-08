QUEENSBURY — It is going to be a zoo at the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival, with six out of the seven special shape balloons representing animals, including a world premiere balloon.
The festival, which takes place Sept. 19-22, will feature the debut of Allycorn the Unicorn, which was built by Airfly Balloons of Brazil for Monahan Airways, operated by Todd and Scott Monahan of Lake George.
“This is the first time any place in the world that it’s being debuted and the Adirondack Balloon Festival is excited to bring it to you,” said balloon festival volunteer Chuck Aiken in a Facebook Live announcement.
The balloon was inspired by Scott Monahan’s daughter Jade's love for the mythical creature.
Monahan Airways is one of the largest special shape balloon companies and travels all over the world including to Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, according to a news release.
Other new balloons are Adelaide The Koala, Duma The Cheetah, Rocket, The Flying Squirrel, Simbaloo The Lion and Billy The Kid.
“These are absolutely beautiful balloons,” said Erin Reid Coker in the Facebook Live announcement.
Three balloons are coming all the way from Great Britain. Andrew Holly, of Exclusive Ballooning is bringing Simbaloo The Lion, Duma The Cheetah and Adelaide the Koala.
Holly is the same pilot that brought Puddles and Splash, the penguin balloons last year.
Rocket, the Flying Squirrel and Billy the Kid are part of a stable of 10 animation-themed balloons from John Cavin's Cartoon Hot Air Balloons.
The festival also will feature the return of Pig Headed, flown by Keith Sproul, which was last at the festival in 2013.
Musical entertainment this year includes The Lustre Kings, Kevin McKrell & Orion Kribs, Pluck & Rail, The High Peaks Bluegrass Band and Across the Pond.
The festival also unveiled this year’s logo, which will be on apparel, pins and other merchandise.
It features six balloons from piloted by longtime festival balloonists.
“We’re really, really proud of this. We’re excited to celebrate those pilots that have laid the groundwork for what we’re doing now,” Aiken said.
The event kicks off on Sept. 19 at Crandall Park in Glens Falls with opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. followed by flight of up to 20 balloons. There will also be a block party in downtown Glens Falls from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. featuring live music, balloon baskets on display, car show and children’s activities.
The festival shifts to Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Sept. 20 with gates opening at 3 p.m .and a flight of up to 100 balloons including special shapes at 5 p.m.
On Sept. 21 at the airport, there will be a morning flight of up to 100 balloons at 6:30 a.m., an evening flight of up to 100 balloons at 5 p.m. and a moonglow event at 8 p.m. featuring up to 30 balloons.
On Sept. 22 at the airport, there will be “Walter’s Mass Ascension” featuring simultaneous flight of up to 100 balloons including special shapes at 6:30 a.m.
The festival will conclude in Crandall Park at 5 p.m. with the launch of up to 20 balloons.
All events are weather permitting.
