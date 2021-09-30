Adirondack Axe moving to Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Ax-throwing is coming to Aviation Mall.

Adirondack Axe, which operates a facility along Route 9 in Queensbury, will move into the former Mystery Escape Room location near Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to James Griffith, the mall’s general manager.

“They took over the space in early or mid-August,” he said. “They’ve been in there renovating and expect to have the facility operation toward the later half of October.”

+2 Adirondack Axe looks for a business bull's-eye The Greene family opened Adirondack Axe about two weeks at 870 Route 9 next to Subway in Queensbury

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Griffith said having ax-throwing at the 6,700-square-foot space will bring a steady stream of foot traffic to the mall, which has a number of vacant storefronts.

Adirondack Axe is affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League and hosts a number of competitive tournaments and leagues throughout the year. The business also provides ample recreational opportunities for those who are less competitive, including open and group throwing sessions.

Steven Greene, who started the business in 2019, did not return a phone call seeking comment.