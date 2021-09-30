Adirondack Axe moving to Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Ax-throwing is coming to Aviation Mall.
Adirondack Axe, which operates a facility along Route 9 in Queensbury, will move into the former Mystery Escape Room location near Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to James Griffith, the mall’s general manager.
“They took over the space in early or mid-August,” he said. “They’ve been in there renovating and expect to have the facility operation toward the later half of October.”
The Greene family opened Adirondack Axe about two weeks at 870 Route 9 next to Subway in Queensbury
Griffith said having ax-throwing at the 6,700-square-foot space will bring a steady stream of foot traffic to the mall, which has a number of vacant storefronts.
Adirondack Axe is affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League and hosts a number of competitive tournaments and leagues throughout the year. The business also provides ample recreational opportunities for those who are less competitive, including open and group throwing sessions.
Steven Greene, who started the business in 2019, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Griffith, however, said he believes the company will be abandoning its current location once renovations at the mall are complete. Aviation Mall in recent years has been hit hard by stores moving out in favor of new locations.This year alone, Jonathan Reid, a longtime staple in the mall, relocated to downtown Glens Falls. American Eagle relocated the Lake George Outlets earlier this year. Victoria’s Secret shuttered its store near Target. Griffith said bringing new entertainment options to the mall will complement existing uses like the movie theater and arcades, which will help sustain the facility and help attract new retailers.
“We need to complement the movie theater and the other entertainment uses we have in here and this is definitely a complement to that,” he said.
