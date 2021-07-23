Addiction community to remember 'Louie Q'

HUDSON FALLS — People recovering from addiction will gather at the Strand Theater on July 31 to remember one of their own who died in in May.

A Celebration of Louie Q’s Life will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the theater at 210 Main St. to honor Louie Quesenberry.

Quesenberry was instrumental in the early days of forming the Friends of Recovery of Warren and Washington Counties, according to Ashley Livingston, co-chairperson of the organization.

Livingston said Quesenberry was originally from Watertown and had moved to this area for treatment. While active in the formation of the center, he helped several mothers in Nar-Anon, she said.

She described him as a “recovery warrior” and someone she looked up to.

“He was a great guy. In the end, he lost his battle,” she said.

Livingston said Quesenberry’s death is a reminder to take life each day at a time.

People will have the opportunity to share stories about Quesenberry. At noon, those gathered will walk across the street to dedicate the “Tree of Hope” at Juckett Park in his honor. Then, people are invited to share refreshments at the Hope and Healing Recovery Community Center at 2 Maple St. from 1 to 3 p.m.