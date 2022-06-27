Actor George Takei to materialize in Glens Falls on Oct. 26

GLENS FALLS — "Star Trek" actor George Takei will make an appearance in Glens Falls on Wednesday, Oct. 26, hosted by Crandall Public Library.

He was initially scheduled to appear at the Charles R. Wood Theater, but as of Tuesday, library Director Kathy Naftaly said that due to the outpouring of community interest, they may look at a bigger venue.

Once in Glens Falls, Takei will offer a 45-minute presentation that will delve into his upbringing, his rise to stardom and his social activism.

He is expected to share his and his family's experience of forced internment as Japanese Americans during World War II.

Takei will also talk about his journey to stardom, specifically his role as Hikaru Sulu in the sci-fi TV show "Star Trek."

In addition to his acting career, Takei is also a Grammy-nominated recording artist and New York Times bestselling author.

Through his social activism work, he has served as the spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign's Coming Out Project and was cultural affairs chairman of the Japanese American Citizens League.

"We are beyond thrilled that Mr. Takei has agreed to come to Glens Falls and deliver his powerful and inspiring story to our community," Naftaly said in a news release.

Takei is also on the front lines in the fight for LGBTQ rights and marriage equality.

Anyone who is interested in attending can register on the library's website, www.crandalllibrary.org.

Naftaly said the library received funding from the American Library Association's American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries to make Takei's visit a reality.

Because of donations from private foundations and donors, the event is free to the public.

