Active tick season is underway

Warmer temperatures this month will bring out more walkers and hikers, and many could be new to the activity with other activities curtailed by the coronavirus quarantine.

Durkee said ticks cling to anything 18-24 inches above the ground — tall grass, low shrubs and branches — and attach themselves to whatever is passing by.

"Ticks can't jump or fly," he said. "They crawl and they have to wait for a food source to pass by."

People can take precautions in the woods and on the trails: wear light-colored clothing, high socks, long pants. Hikers should check themselves regularly both on the trail and again at home.

"People have to be vigilant," Durkee said. "Create a barrier with your clothing. Reduce access to your skin as much as possible. It's a good idea to do a tick check when you get home, grab a mirror and check hard-to-see places."

Durkee said ticks like areas where the skin is thin — behind the ears, armpits, hairline. Removing a tick must be done carefully, using fine-point tweezers or a tick remover and pulling it straight up from the skin without crushing it.

Durkee said to particularly watch for small ticks in the second stage of their life cycle — nymphs — that are harder to see.