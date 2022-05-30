Action, change called for during safe schools rally

GLENS FALLS — Bob Rockwell read the names of the 21 lives lost in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, at City Park on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of roughly 25 people gathered for a “We Demand Safe Schools” rally organized by Maria Bosford, president of the Queensbury William H. Barton Intermediate School Parent Teacher Association. Signs that read “disarm hate” were placed on the bandstand in City Park.

“It was really important to me to make sure that nobody felt alone during this time. I wanted all of our students, teachers and staff to know that there are people in our community that care, and that are going to continue fighting to see change,” Bosford said.

The crowd held up pictures of the victims as Rockwell spoke their names. After Rockwell read the names, the crowd stood for a moment of song, which Bosford said served as a pledge never to give up hope.

Rockwell said that the victims lost their lives for an “artificial cause.” He said he was a licensed psychiatrist in the San Francisco area in years past. He said that he used to have patients who would get beat up in the streets by gangs, and he would wonder why people would do such a thing.

He said that he came to the realization that the people dishing out the violence were wounded themselves.

“They don’t face up the real issues and their woundedness with themselves, and they scapegoat other people,” Rockwell said. “They develop something that they can project and give themselves an artificial heroic identity.”

Mike Parwana of Queensbury stood at the microphone holding a sign that read “turn grief and rage into action and change.”

He said that his sign reflected the message he brought with him. He spoke about the importance of getting involved to make a difference.

“We can’t have the same old, same old,” Parwana said.

He said that what they gathered for wasn’t a revolution. He said that revolutions hurt people.

Parwana was there to help people.

He said that helping people is work, and that voting is a part of that job.

“I’m talking about engagement. We need to agitate, we need to advocate and we need to legislate,” he said.

Parwana made mention of the song “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding” by singer-songwriter Nick Lowe.

He referenced the lyric, “Where are the strong? And who are the trusted?”

Parwana said that the strong and trusted were out in the crowd.

“You need to bring more strong and trusted people in and engage them. You need to speak up and speak out. You need to vote to advocate,” he said.

He said that another way to advocate was to speak to government representatives.

Matt Castelli, a Democratic candidate for the 21st Congressional District seat, was asked to speak at the rally by Bosford. She said that she did not want him to speak in order to make a strong political stance, but to be a voice of hope.

“I wanted other people to feel the sense of hope that I felt when I listened to him speak a couple of weeks ago,” she said.

Castelli said that when he first heard the news of the tragedy, he thought immediately of his 8-year-old niece and his 6-year-old nephew who live in Texas.

He said that his heart skipped a beat when he heard that the school shooting happened in Texas, but felt relief when he found out the shooting occurred hours from where his family lives.

He said that he knows parents who have gone through the same thing.

“But for 19 families that sigh of relief never came,” Castelli said.

He said that his mom was a teacher, and when he thinks of the two teachers who lost their lives during the shooting he can’t help but think of the fear they were experiencing — not for their own lives, but for the lives of their students.

Castelli said there are things that can be done at a legislative level to make sure that all citizens are safe from gun violence. He referenced that 80% to 90% of the population are in favor of universal background checks for those looking to purchase a firearm.

He said that it is rare for that high of a percentage of people to agree on a political issue in this country, but that action still remains elusive.

Castelli said that there has been discussion in the public sphere about parents' rights when it comes to their child's education.

But he said that there was one right that parents shouldn't have to question, which he said twice for emphasis.

“Parents deserve the right to know that their kids are going to survive the school day,” Castelli said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

