Accused Walmart parking lot shooter indicted on new charges; bail is revoked

QUEENSBURY — A Warren County judge on Wednesday revoked the bail set for the man accused of shooting another man in the Route 9 Walmart parking lot.

Adrian A. Simental has been held at the Warren County Jail since Nov. 29, after he was charged with shooting another man, now identified as Brendan Grant, in the Walmart parking lot following an apparent road rage accident.

Simental was previously arraigned in the Queensbury Town Court and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was in Warren County Court on Wednesday to be arraigned on new charges.

According to Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, the new indictment, handed up from the grand jury against Simental, includes six separate charges.

He is now facing two felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree menacing.

Simental is accused of engaging in an aggressive driving encounter near the Northway Plaza, and then following the victim’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where a verbal and physical confrontation ensued, according to police.

Public Defender Brian Pilatzke waived formal reading of those charges and entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Simental.

Simental told Judge Robert Smith that he no longer has a job, which he described as a “self-employed, general laborer,” or a residence in the area. Simental listed a Fort Edward address at the time of his arrest.

Simental’s lawyer originally asked for a reduction in bail due to his client’s lack of financial resources, which prompted the judge to ask what would potentially keep him in the area.

ADA Smith asked the bail to be increased based on the severity of the charges in the new indictment and that Simental poses a flight risk.

“In addition, this is an individual who has ties to other states and has misdemeanor charges in California and Illinois. I am also aware that this is an individual with a pistol permit or license in California,” Smith said.

Simental has addresses in California and Illinois, but with no ties to the area or New York state in general. Judge Smith revoked the bail that was previously set at $200,000 cash or $600,000 bond.

Simental is due back in court on Feb. 15 to accept or reject any plea deals offered by the prosecution. If a deal is not made, the case is scheduled for trial in May.