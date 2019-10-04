FORT EDWARD — The two Missouri men accused of kidnapping two teenage girls from Whitehall have been ordered in Washington County Jail after they pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment that could send them to prison for decades.
The man who police believe raped one of the girls and organized the plot to take them to Missouri was labeled a "flight risk" by a prosecutor.
Washington County First Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris pointed to his criminal record and the fact he faces up to life in state prison if convicted of the weightiest charge, first-degree kidnapping.
That man, Bradley R. Mittler, 25, has prior felony arrests for assault and arson that resulted in misdemeanor convictions, Morris told county Judge Kelly McKeighan.
McKeighan sent Mittler to jail without bail, and co-defendant Brian F. Hafer, 36, was also sent to jail Thursday after his attorney opted to reserve his right to ask for bail.
Both men pleaded not guilty.
Mittler faces seven charges, including first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and two second-degree rape charges, as well as lesser counts; while Hafer was charged with four counts, including two second-degree kidnapping charges. He is not accused of having sexual contact with either girl.
The two men were arrested Aug. 30 in Ohio, hours after parents and guardians of a 14- and a 15-year-old girl discovered they were missing from their Whitehall homes. One had left a note, saying she had gone to Maine with a friend.
That started an investigation by State Police and Whitehall Police that led to the girls being tracked to rural Ohio, where they were headed west in a vehicle with Mittler and Hafer, authorities said.
Police determined the men had come to the region days earlier, after Mittler pretended to be a 17-year-old boy when meeting the 14-year-old through social media. When the girl's parents questioned his age, he provided them with someone else's birth certificate and high school report card to convince them he was 17.
The girls sneaked out of their homes in the early morning of Aug. 30, and when police determined they were in Ohio, Mittler and Hafer left them at a shopping plaza before turning themselves in to police in Monroe, Ohio. They were extradited to New York last week.
The girls were believed to have accompanied the men willingly. But under state law, they could not legally consent to accompany the men because of their ages.
Lawyers for the men said they had no comment on the case as of this week. Mittler is being represented by Martin McGuinness, Hafer by Marc Zuckerman.
Both are being held in Washington County Jail, pending further court action on Dec. 6.
