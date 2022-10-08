Accused arsonist's sister says 'this didn't have to happen'

HUDSON FALLS — Angela Moses, the younger sister of Peter Lemery, spoke exclusively to the Post-Star on Saturday about the unanswered cries for help she believes could have prevented the fire set by her brother in his Hudson Falls apartment on Oct. 3 that displaced seven families.

“My mother spent the last 40 years trying to get him help because we were always afraid something like this world happen. This didn’t have to happen,” she said.

She said she is troubled that since his arrest, no one has contacted her regarding Lemery, and the district attorney said he could only tell her he was being held in jail.

“He shouldn’t be in jail right now. He should be in an institution, because I can almost guarantee he is not being medicated appropriately. He requires very intense medication,” Moses said.

She stated Lemery was put back on the shot form of his medications in September because he was not taking the prescribed drugs.

“There was a time he didn’t take his meds his whole stay at (Glens Falls Hospital’s) BHU (behavioral health unit) and they just let him go. He was there for two weeks and only took medication the day before he was released,” Moses said.

Moses blames a flawed mental health system for allowing her brother to continue to pose a threat to his family and now what they have always feared: a threat to the public. She recalled the times her brother was allowed to call his family and leave messages from the nurse’s desk at the BHU.

“I have messages saved anywhere from a year to five years ago. He was calling us to threaten us right in front of the people who were supposed to be monitoring him,” she said.

Moses and her mother used these messages, among other things, as cause for restraining orders against Lemery through the Warren County Court.

She said her brother experiences paranoid delusions about the “government trying to silence him,” which she claims could have “absolutely” played a role in the fire he is accused of setting.

“He is criminally insane. He has no idea what he is doing, but they are charging him as a criminal — not as a mentally unstable person,” she said.

Moses also claims the devastating fire was not the first attempt.

“I can tell you for a fact, whether they admit it or not, they (the police department) had definitely gone there before the big fire started for another smaller fire he had set. The fire department had also been called on two other occasions because of little fires he set in his apartment,” Moses said.

Despite her feelings on law enforcement and how she believes justice system dropped the ball in terms of handling Lemery, she said in their numerous encounters with him, the Hudson Falls police have been “outstanding.”

“They usually have to Tase him, but they use minimal force because they know he’s unstable and they are the only ones who have shown him compassion,” she said.

Lemery is a two-time felon for previous drug-related offenses. His sister said “he’s tried every drug at some point in his life.”

Lemery also has two daughters, ages 16 and 17, who Moses said feel very differently about him.

“One is petrified of him and hasn’t spoken to him for some time, and the other one loves him and has tried to help him her whole life,” she said of her nieces.

Moses said since they were children, Lemery abused her and their stepbrother and sister. But since he was only diagnosed as severely bipolar and not schizophrenic at a young age, not much was offered for services. Their mother tried “multiple therapists” as a way to treat his behavior.

Mental health services for youths

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said a major issue locally is the lack of treatment options for minors.

“It’s difficult right now. There are an awful lot of people, young people too and adolescents, that are in need of care; but it’s very difficult to find placement for them,” he said.

Agnew said some patients are sent hundreds of miles away, which he says has a negative impact on the family and the child.

The hospital no longer provides out-patient behavioral health services, but Agnew said the hospital maintains in-patient unit and services, along with a crisis unit in the emergency department.

Agnew said the BHU sees some patients like Lemery often.