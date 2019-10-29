One of the more hotly contested political races in the region this year has been the three-way battle for Hamilton County judge, which matches up the county's district attorney with the former judge's court attorney and a lawyer in private practice.
The race has seen several rounds of litigation, social media sniping among different factions of the county's criminal justice system and a judge retiring early so he could campaign for one of the candidates.
District Attorney Marsha Purdue, county court attorney Tatiana Coffinger and Hamilton County attorney James Hyde will all be on the ballot Nov. 5. Coffinger will have the coveted Republican line in a heavily Republican county, as well as the Conservative line.
Purdue will be on the Democratic and independent SAM Party line, while Hyde is on the Independence Party line. Hyde, though, said he has halted active campaigning for the post.
They are vying to replace former Judge S. Peter Feldstein, who retired earlier this year as the judge presiding over County Court, Family Court and civil court matters in the county for three decades. He has endorsed Coffinger and actively campaigned for her since his spring retirement.
Feldstein's involvement in the race has angered Purdue, who says that false claims of "prosecutorial misconduct" Feldstein made against her earlier this year to the Hamilton County Republican Committee cost her the committee's endorsement. The subject of the claim was not specified.
Feldstein did make a complaint, but it was rebuffed by the investigating ethics committee, Purdue said.
She said that Feldstein, then the county's judge, summoned her to his chambers when he was still a judge to let her know that Coffinger, who worked as his court attorney at the time, should be the next judge, and "he would take steps against me" if she ran for judge.
"To ensure the candidate he supports wins, he is besmirching my good reputation," Purdue said.
Efforts to reach Feldstein were unsuccessful Tuesday.
The court battles and much of the back-and-forth have taken place between Purdue and Coffinger, with Purdue suing Coffinger twice over ballot issues. The lawsuits resulted in Coffinger having to relinquish her Independence Party petitions for a primary because of signature validity issues and later having her independent party line invalidated because its name was deemed too similar to the Working Families Party.
Both candidates are Indian Lake residents who are touting their experience in and out of court during their legal careers.
Purdue, 55, has been Hamilton County district attorney for the past seven years, serving as county attorney and maintaining a private law practice before that. She has been a lawyer for three decades, practicing in criminal court, Family Court and civil court.
"I've done a lot of legal work in my practices over 30 years," Purdue said.
She said she has been "absolutely shocked" at how the race has transpired, as her prior run for district attorney was a cordial three-way race. She said the legal challenges she filed could not be passed up, as Coffinger did not follow the law when trying to get on the ballot.
Coffinger, 47, said she has the "experience, temperament, character and reputation" to serve as judge, and has stuck to the issue of experience that she believe favors her.
Coffinger has been Feldstein's court attorney since 2016, after stints as court attorney for county and Supreme Court judges in Warren and Washington counties. Court attorneys research legal decisions and issues for judges to help with their rulings.
"I have so much experience working in busy courts for great jurists," she said.
She also ran for Washington County Family Court judge in 2014, when she lived in Greenwich. She lost to Adam Michelini.
While Hamilton County has the smallest population of any county in the state, at just over 4,800 residents, it is the biggest county in terms of land mass. Coffinger said she put 23,000 miles on her vehicle since April, much of it while campaigning.
For more information on Coffinger, go to www.votecoffinger.com/.
For more information on Purdue's campaign, go to marshakingpurdue.com/.
Hyde has a law office Facebook page, but no campaign website.
