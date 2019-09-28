{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — A roll-over accident in Whitehall shut-down Route 4 in Whitehall at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff's office. 

About an hour later, the road reopened and according to police the accident was not serious and there were no injuries. 

