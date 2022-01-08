Accident involving a box truck and ambulance severely injures EMS worker

CAMBRIDGE — Four people were injured in an accident on Friday involving a box truck and an ambulance.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Maple Avenue and East Main Street. Police said that the call came in at around 6:30 p.m. and Route 313 remained closed until approximately 1 a.m.

According to the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department, the box truck and ambulance collided head-on at the intersection. Each vehicle had a driver and passenger. The individuals in the box truck appeared to have head injuries and were sent to the Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The ambulance, which was from the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, was responding to a call and did not have any patients inside, according to police. The driver was sent to Bennington, Vermont for treatment of her injuries.

Police said that the passenger had to be extricated from the ambulance and sustained leg injuries.

Officials were initially unsure of how severe the injuries were, which prompted them to call in a helicopter for transport. However, the helicopter was called off because of the weather. Police said there were no critical injuries sustained by anyone involved in the crash.

The passenger of the ambulance had severe leg and pelvic injuries, according to police.

The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad posted a release from Mark Spiezio, chief of operations, on its Facebook page informing the public of the accident.

According to the release, the ambulance was responding to a non-emergency call for an illness in the town of White Creek.

“The collision caused significant damage to the ambulance and severely injured one of our crew members,” Spiezio said in the release. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the two gentlemen that were injured in the truck. We wish them a very speedy recovery.”

One of the individuals in the ambulance attends college in the region and returns to Cambridge weekly to volunteer with the squad, according to the release.

She was recently added to the squad’s paid staff. The other individual was an active volunteer and a full-time paid staffer, according to the release.

“She is one of our primary community paramedic providers, including working in our school detail and conducting COVID tests,” Spiezio said in the release.

Police said that an accident reconstruction team from Saratoga County came to assist the scene and conduct an investigation into the accident. The investigation was ongoing as of Saturday afternoon.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

