Whitehall woman hurt in Kingsbury rollover crash

KINGSBURY — A Thursday crash on state Route 4 north of Waite Road in Kingsbury injured a Whitehall woman, police said.

Angel M. Clark, 46, of Queen Street, Whitehall, was hurt when her car rolled over, trapping her inside, at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Members of the Kingsbury Fire Department used an extrication tool to free her from the vehicle.

Clark was southbound on Route 4 when she veered off the roadway, causing her vehicle to roll over, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies are looking into the possibility that she may have suffered a medical event prior to the accident. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident, police said.

Clark was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital with injuries to the head, neck and chest, which are not believed to be life-threatening. No citations have been issued, but the accident remains under investigation.

A portion of Route 4 was closed for about an hour while the accident was cleared.

Fort Edward EMS personnel assisted.