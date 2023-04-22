FORT ANN — A Whitehall man was killed on Friday after crashing his motorcycle.

At about 9:52 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on state Route 149, west of Cartier Lane in the town of Fort Ann. Upon arriving, deputies located 36-year-old Everett R. Mattison III, who had been riding his 2023 Yamaha motorcycle east on Route 149 with a small group of other riders.

A preliminary investigation determined that Mattison lost control of the motorcycle, which caused him to strike the guardrails and was ultimately thrown from the motorcycle. Lifesaving efforts were conducted, but Mattison succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s investigators continue to look into all aspects surrounding the crash including whether any contributing factors may have played a role.

A portion of Route 149 was closed for about three hours while the crash was cleared.

The Department of Environmental Conservation, Fort Ann Fire and EMS, West Fort Ann Fire and New York State Police assisted at the scene.