WHITEHALL — A fire at 171 Broadway in Whitehall on Wednesday is not considered suspicious.

According to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol, the blaze started around 1 p.m. at the exterior of the building and spread to surrounding structures.

“One building was completely destroyed and there were four other structures surrounding 171 Broadway that had been damaged. Behind 171 Broadway there was a garage affected, and a shed near the Broadway Market property,” he said.

Bristol did not have a cause for the fire at this time.

Firefighters from several area departments responded to the scene including Dresden, Fort Ann, Great Meadow Correctional Facility, North Granville, Penrhyn Engine & Hose Company, Granville and Hampton, as well as Fair Haven Fire Department and Poultney Fire Department of Vermont.

Washington County Department of Public Safety, fire investigators, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Whitehall Police Department, Skenesborough EMS, and Fort Ann EMS were also on scene.

“The response teams did a great job handling all of the chaos yesterday with not only the fire but traffic as well,” Bristol said.

There is a GoFundMe fundraiser for a family that was in one of the surrounding structure that was affected. To donate to Whitehall’s Carol LaRose and two children, visit https://gofund.me/802081cc.

“Carol is a hardworking mother of two, who devotes any extra time she has to volunteering in the community. Her and her children could really use our help,” the description of the fundraiser said. “Since the building is a total loss, Carol will need to get a new apartment which requires first months rent, a security deposit, as well as all the contents that are needed in a house since they have nothing. In addition to furniture, they are also in need of clothing. Please help support Carol and her family by donating anything you are able to.”