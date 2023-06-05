Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle accident on State Route 22 in the Town of Hebron on Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies responded to a crash Sunday morning just south of Tiplady Road, where they found a single motorcycle off the road into the guiderail with a deceased deer nearby.

Police said Boris M. Erikhman, 62, of Riverside, Rhode Island, had been driving his 1984 Honda Nighthawk south on State Route 22 when a deer entered the road, according to a preliminary investigation.

Erikhman struck the deer, causing him to lose control and was ultimately thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Erikhman was reportedly in the area for the annual Lake George Americade event, one of the country's largest multi-day motorcycle rallies.

A portion of the roadway was closed as the accident was, and still remains, under investigation, the sheriff's office said.