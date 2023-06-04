The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning in the Town of Hebron.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to a crash involving a single motorcycle on State Route 22 just south of the intersection with Tiplady Road around 7:25 a.m. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling south when a deer entered the road, causing a collision that threw the rider from the bike. Deputies found the motorcycle off the road and into a guardrail.
The motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released because family notifications need to be made.