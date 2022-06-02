 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg man experienced medical emergency prior to fatal crash

QUEENSBURY — An autopsy has confirmed that the 60-year-old Warrensburg man who died in a fatal crash on Saturday experienced a medical emergency prior to his vehicle leaving the road.

The man has been identified as George W. Zura. 

Police said that Zura was driving a 2016 Ford F-250 pickup truck east on Aviation Road, when he entered the parking lot of the Econo Lodge hotel. He hit a small tree before continuing down a nearby foot path.

Zura's vehicle hit more trees and turned over near Greenway North. 

Police said that emergency crews responding to the crash attempted lifesaving efforts, but Zura was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit handled the investigation. The autopsy was performed at Glens Falls Hospital.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

