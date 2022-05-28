 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg driver dies in early morning crash in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A 60-year-old Warrensburg man died in an Aviation Road crash early Saturday morning. 

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an accident on Aviation Road in Queensbury in the wooded area near the Econo Lodge.

Police said the man, whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, was driving a 2016 Ford F-250 pickup truck heading east near Carlton Drive when he failed to negotiate a slight right curve before entering the parking lot shared by the Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.

The truck hit a small tree before continuing down a footpath where it struck some more trees and overturned near Greenway North, according to police.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Members of the West Glens Falls Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS assisted at the scene. 

The crash is under investigation. The investigation is being handled by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

