WARRENSBURG — A Jefferson County man was injured in a car crash in Warrensburg early Thursday morning.

At about 3:49 a.m., police responded to a single car motor vehicle accident with entrapment on state Route 9 in the town of Warrensburg.

Ryan W. Lancto, 36, of Black River, was determined to be driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix. He was traveling north on state Route 9 when his vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and struck a utility pole, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Lancto was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Warrensburg Fire Department and transported to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and is being handled by patrol officers Robert Rose and Daniel Herrmann. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Warrensburg Fire Department and Warrensburg EMS.