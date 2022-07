HORICON — A 39-year-old Warrensburg man died Saturday evening as a result of an ATV crash, police said.

State police responded to the scene of a crashed ATV at about 8 p.m. Saturday in Horicon.

After investigating, police determined that Conor B. Kealy was heading east on Hayesburg Road when he crashed after attempting a right turn onto Burnt Hill Road, police said.

Kealy was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by North Warren EMS, where he later died, state police said in a Monday news release.