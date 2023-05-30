On Saturday at 3:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to the area of West Dollar Island on Lake George in Bolton for the reports of a possible drowning.

The victim, identified as Kumar Hemant, 27, of Los Angeles, was located unresponsive approximately 20 feet below the surface by North Queensbury Fire Rescue, Bolton EMS and the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department. According to state police, life-saving measures were immediately started and Hemant was transported to Green Island for further care, but all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The drowning is still under investigation but is believed to be accidental. Troopers said Hemant went swimming and became distressed, went under the water and failed to resurface.