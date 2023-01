WILTON — The tree service worker who was killed after falling to the ground at a Wilton job site on Dec. 28 has been identified.

Eric LaRue, 57, a resident of the town of Providence, died after falling about 30 feet from a tree on Mount McGregor Road in Wilton, according to a news release. LaRue had been working for a tree service company.

LaRue was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident with assistance from Wilton EMS.