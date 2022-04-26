Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Argyle

ARGYLE — A man walking across the road in front of his home was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday evening, police said.

At 6 p.m. Monday, state police responded to a report of a man struck by a motor vehicle on Brennan Road.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that Robert T. Brennan, 83, of Argyle, was crossing the roadway in front of his residence when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west.

The vehicle, a 2007 Saturn Aura, was operated by Sandra J. Wolcott, 62, of Argyle, according to the report.

Brennan was declared dead at the scene, police said.

State police were assisted at the scene by Argyle Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

