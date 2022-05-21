 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle drives into window at Downtown Social restaurant

Downtown Social broken window

A car drove from Glen Street and into the front side window of the Downtown Social restaurant on Saturday morning. 

 Jay Mullen

GLENS FALLS — A vehicle drove onto a downtown sidewalk, over outdoor tables and chairs and into the window of the Downtown Social restaurant late Saturday morning.

There were no injuries and no pedestrians involved, according to Glens Falls Police Sgt. Gerald Willette.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office fielded two calls for a reported motor vehicle accident at 184 Glen St. at 11:02 a.m., according to the office's activity report. 

Willette said that the driver of the vehicle appeared to be dealing with a medical condition when the vehicle left the road and drove onto the sidewalk.

He said the driver appeared to be leaving the traffic circle on Glen Street before losing control of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for further evaluation, according to Willette

The outdoor seating section of the restaurant was taped off, and there was glass and broken tables and chairs from the accident.

Employees of Downtown Social had no comment for a Post-Star reporter at the scene.

The accident is under investigation. Willette said it does not appear that there will be any criminal charges at this time.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

