FORT EDWARD — Two people were hurt Thursday morning in a crash between a car and tractor-trailer.

At around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of county Route 42 and Mahaffey Road in Fort Edward for a report of a crash.

Fort Edward Fire and EMS units worked to extricate the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, who was identified as 80-year-old Fort Edward resident Carolyn Y. Garris.

Police determined that Garris was traveling west on Mahaffey Road when she failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer that was traveling southbound on county Route 42, according to a news release. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Joseph A. Jarvais, 55, of Schenectady.

Jarvais was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Edward EMS for a complaint of chest pains.

Garris was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Edward EMS with neck, back and shoulder pain. She was later cited for failing to yield the right of way and unlicensed operation. A portion of Route 42 was closed approximately an hour and a half while the scene was cleared.