GRANVILLE — Two people are dead following a vehicle crash in North Granville on Saturday night.

New York State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident, which took place at 9:56 p.m. between the rock cuts on State Route 22.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the crash involved two vehicles. One vehicle was driven by Doran Pratt, 56, of Hampton, with one passenger, Joshua Wood, 40, of Hampton. The second vehicle was driven by Myles Pauquette, 20, of Granville.

"Upon arrival to the scene, it was determined that Myles Pauquette and Josh Wood were confirmed to be deceased on scene. Doran Pratt was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for medical treatment," the release said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the New York State Police. The Granville Rescue Squad, North Granville Fire Department, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the response, the news release said.

The accident remains under investigation. Additional information was not released.

A GoFundMe online fundraising page was created by a Theta Tau Mu Gamma chapter in Buffalo for Pauquette. The fundraiser has exceeded a goal of $5,000 to go to family and has raised a total of $7,420 so far. To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/fc55d67e.

"Myles was one of everyone's favorite fraternity brothers and always made people feel like they belonged," a message on the GoFundMe page said.