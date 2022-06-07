Two hurt in motorcycle crash near Northway Exit 18

QUEENSBURY — Two people on a motorcycle were hurt Tuesday afternoon when their bike crashed near Northway Exit 18.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes and did not involve other vehicles, state police said.

A man and woman were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police Trooper Kerra Burns.

State police do not believe drugs and alcohol were involved, Burns said. The investigation is continuing.

The crash comes during an especially busy week for motorcycle enthusiasts in the area, with the Warrensburg Bike Rally and the Lake George-based Americade motorcycle rally overlapping this week.

