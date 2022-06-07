 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two hurt in motorcycle crash near Northway Exit 18

Damaged motorcycle

A damaged motorcycle is seen on the side of the Northway in Queensbury on Tuesday afternoon after it crashed about 4 p.m. near Exit 18 in the northbound lanes. 

 Drew Wardle

QUEENSBURY — Two people on a motorcycle were hurt Tuesday afternoon when their bike crashed near Northway Exit 18.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes and did not involve other vehicles, state police said.

A man and woman were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police Trooper Kerra Burns.

State police do not believe drugs and alcohol were involved, Burns said. The investigation is continuing.

The crash comes during an especially busy week for motorcycle enthusiasts in the area, with the Warrensburg Bike Rally and the Lake George-based Americade motorcycle rally overlapping this week.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

