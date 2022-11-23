Two hurt in explosion at Plumbers & Pipefitters facility at Glens Falls Tech Meadows park

GLENS FALLS — Two workers at the United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 773 facility were seriously burned Wednesday morning in an explosion inside a storage container, a union official said.

The two were taken by helicopter to a burn center in Burlington, Vermont, for treatment.

Mike Jarvis, the treasurer and manager of Local 773, said one of the men is more seriously burned than the other, and one had burns on only his hands.

Jarvis said "the only two people who really know what happened are currently being treated for their burns."

The union facility, which functions as a training center, is located in Tech Meadows, an industrial park that is owned by Glens Falls on land that was annexed by the city in the town of Queensbury, at the corner of Luzerne and Veterans roads.

