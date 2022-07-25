Two drownings reported in Lake George

Two people in their 60's died after separate drowning incidents recently in Lake George.

On Sunday, at 1:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drowning in Lake George near the Rogers Rock State Campground in the Town of Hague.

Upon arriving on scene, members of the Sheriff’s Office learned a man, 61, was unaccounted for in the water while swimming near his boat.

An acquaintance of the subject who was also on the boat attempted to rescue him in the water, however she was unsuccessful. Nearby campers of the Rogers Rock Campground heard the woman in distress and were able to pull her from the water, according to police.

The victim was identified as Raymond A. Jones, 61 of Orlando, Florida. Police said, Jones was recovered a short distance from the vessel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Countywide Marine Rescue Team, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Lake George Park Commission, as well as several area Fire and EMS agencies.

On Monday, an autopsy was performed at Glens Falls Hospital and the cause of death was determined as asphyxia due to drowning.

On July 19, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a drowning off Huddle Bay Road in the Town of Bolton.

The victim was identified Monday as Melanie Masters, 66, of Diamond Point. She was reportedly pulled out of the water by bystanders, treated at the scene and transported to Glens Falls Hospital.

On Friday, Masters died at Glens Falls Hospital while being treated in the ICU. The cause of death was listed as multisymptomatic organ failure with cardiac arrhythmia and coronary artery disease.