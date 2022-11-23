Two burned in explosion at Plumbers & Pipefitters facility at Glens Falls Tech Meadows park

GLENS FALLS — Two workers at the United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 773 facility were seriously burned Wednesday morning in an explosion inside a storage container, a union official said.

The two were taken by helicopter to a burn center at Burlington Medical Center in Vermont.

Mike Jarvis, the treasurer and manager of Local 773, said one of the men is more seriously burned than the other, and one had burns on only his hands.

Jarvis said "the only two people who really know what happened are currently being treated for their burns."

Tim Drawbridge, communications director for the city of Glens Falls, said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon that two men, ages 36 and 55, were hurt in the explosion.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

According to the city, one of the individuals was attempting to take tables out of the storage unit for a Thanksgiving celebration. When that individual opened the door of the unit, he noticed a strong smell of gas.

Both men had entered the unit once already to remove a table and had reentered the unit a second time when the explosion occurred, according to Drawbridge.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was the lead department at the scene and was assisted by the West Glens Falls Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS. The Glens Falls Police Department was also on the scene.

When the Glens Falls Fire Department arrived on the scene, there was an active fire burning. While extinguishing the fire, two grills were discovered inside the storage unit, both with 20-pound propane tanks. The grills and the tanks were removed from the storage unit, and they were both rendered safe, according to the news release.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the ignition of the explosion.

The union facility, which functions as a training center, is located in Tech Meadows, an industrial park that is owned by Glens Falls on land that was annexed by the city in the town of Queensbury, at the corner of Luzerne and Veterans roads.