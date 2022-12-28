 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tree service worker dies in 30-foot fall

WILTON — A tree service worker fell to his death Wednesday morning.

The worker was servicing a site on Mount McGregor Road in Wilton and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that a 57-year-old man from the town of Providence had been working on the site as a member of a tree service company and fell approximately 30 feet to the ground from a tree.

The man was treated by Wilton EMS as they assisted the call with the Sheriff's Office.

The name of the victim and associated company was withheld by police pending notification of family members.

