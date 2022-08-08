Thurman supervisor displaced in home fire

THURMAN — Town Supervisor Debra Runyon of Thurman was forced out of her home on Mud Street in Thurman early Saturday morning after it caught fire.

Runyon said the fire started on her porch.

She said she does not know what caused the fire, although it is still under investigation.

“We woke up at 2 in the morning. We got out through the window,” Runyon said Monday.

Runyon said that she and her boyfriend who live together are currently staying at a family member’s home.

While Runyon and her partner are both unharmed, she said her cat was admitted to a burn unit.

This is the second fire to occur over the weekend in that part of Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 138 Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek on Sunday at 11:47 a.m.

According to a Warren County Sheriff’s Office press release, multiple fire departments from the area responded the scene and extinguished the fire by 2:15 p.m.

The homeowners were not in the residence at the time of the fire, but the house sustained substantial damage, police said.

The case is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from various fire and EMS agencies.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after the Stony Creek fire. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children, ages 7, 8, and 10.

Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, comfort kits containing personal care items, and stuffed animals for the children.