Thurman officials displaced after house fire

Correction This story was updated on Aug. 9 to include that Thurman Highway Superintendent Pat Wood had sustained serious burn injuries. Also corrected: Debra Runyon is staying with a family member while Pat Wood is undergoing treatment for his burns.

THURMAN — Thurman Highway Superintendent Pat Wood suffered second-degree burns after his home on Mud Street caught fire.

Thurman Supervisor Debra Runyon, Wood's girlfriend, was also in the house at the time of the fire, which happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Runyon said the fire started on her porch.

She said she does not know what caused the fire, although it is still under investigation.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Wood's daughter, Heather Wood, the pair woke up at 2 in the morning to the sound of their dogs barking.

They escaped through the window, although the superintendent sustained second-degree burns on 54% of his body.

He is currently at the Westchester Burn Center, according to Heather Wood.

Runyon said that she is currently staying at a family member's home.

This is the second fire to occur over the weekend in that part of Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 138 Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek on Sunday at 11:47 a.m.

According to a Warren County Sheriff’s Office press release, multiple fire departments from the area responded the scene and extinguished the fire by 2:15 p.m.

The homeowners were not in the residence at the time of the fire, but the house sustained substantial damage, police said.

The case is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from various fire and EMS agencies.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after the Stony Creek fire. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children, ages 7, 8, and 10.

Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, comfort kits containing personal care items, and stuffed animals for the children.