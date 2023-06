QUEENSBURY — A three-vehicle crash closed part of the Northway on Friday night.

State police received a report of a rollover crash at around 8:19 p.m. in the southbound lane just south of Exit 19. One vehicle was reported to be on fire.

One person was reported to have serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, according to police.

The crash closed that section of the Northway for nearly two hours to clear the scene.